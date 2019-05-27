App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Gas net profit nearly doubles to Rs 75.68 crore in Q4

The company said it sold 14 per cent more CNG to automobiles and five per cent more piped cooking gas to household kitchens in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Gas Ltd May 27 reported a near doubling of its net profit in the March quarter on the back of higher sales. Its consolidated net profit in January-March at Rs 75.68 crore was 91 per cent higher than Rs 39.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a statement here.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led firm's turnover increased 24 per cent to Rs 494 crore.

The company said it sold 14 per cent more CNG to automobiles and five per cent more piped cooking gas to household kitchens in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's Group had in November last year separated city gas business and listed it on stock exchanges.

related news

This, it said, was done in a bid to become the largest city gas distribution (CGD) company in India and unlock its value for the existing shareholders.

As part of the listing process, Adani Gas Ltd (AGL) has allotted equity shares to existing shareholders of Adani Enterprises Ltd in the ratio of 1:1.

Adani Gas won licence to retail CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in 15 geographical areas (GAs) in the country during the 9th and 10th city gas distribution (CGD) bid rounds last year.

It along with its partner Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has licence to develop CGD networks in 38 GAs.

"Adani Group's progression in the sectors critical to nation-building which in consonance to the various initiatives undertaken by the Government of India is now visible and apparent to our stakeholders across the country," said Adani, chairman, Adani Group.

In the coming years, Adani Gas Ltd will aggressively focus on national energy imperatives. "As one of the biggest and most dense city gas distribution networks in the country, AGL is poised to be part of a million growth and success stories from all over India," he said.

Adani Gas holds CGD licence for 19 GAs on its own and has an equal number of licences in a joint venture with IOC.

Of these, AGL has currently operational CGD networks in Ahmedabad and Baroda in Gujarat, Faridabad and Palwal in Haryana and Khurja in Uttar Pradesh, said Adani Gas Ltd CEO Suresh P Manglani.

Its joint venture with IOC is currently running CGD networks at Prayagraj, Chandigarh, Panipat, Udham Singh Nagar, Daman, Dharwad, Ernakulam and Bulandshahr.

"With our growing footprint across the country, AGL is aiming to extend value to many and is taking yet another step towards India's dream of embracing a better energy mix. We endeavour to utilise our decade-long CGD experience and expertise to be the largest CGD company in India," he added.

For full 2018-19 fiscal, the firm reported a 41 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 228.70 crore while revenue was up 25 per cent to Rs 1,823.49 crore.
First Published on May 27, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Adani Gas Ltd #Business #Market news #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan and A ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan bails Katrina Kaif out of THIS problem

Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan mourn the death of Veeru Dev ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles a sobbing Kajol

Shuruaat Ka Twist: New poster featuring Chunky Panday and Neena Gupta ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a glam doll as a celebrity judge on Dance India ...

Bharat: Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Salman Khan over his comments on ...

Madhuri Dixit reacts to Ajay Devgn father Veeru Devgan’s demise, wat ...

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D takes Panga with K ...

Mamata Back in Action, Sets Five-Member Panel to Probe Vandalism at Vi ...

In Pics, England vs Afghanistan Warm-up Match

Alapan Bandyopadhyay Made WB Home Secretary a Day After MCC Got Over

Japan to Buy 105 F-35 US Stealth Warplanes, Says Donald Trump

Telangana Sizzles, Ramagundam Hottest at 47.2 Degrees Celsius

Veeru Devgan Passes Away, Serena Williams Meets Royal Baby Archie

As Rahul Schools Gehlot for Keeping His Son Over Cong, Rumblings Surfa ...

Newly-appointed Sikkim Chief Minister P S Golay Announces Five-day Wor ...

German Court Orders Fines for 'Sharia Police' Group

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 248 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; metal ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

In Varanasi speech, PM-elect Narendra Modi sets agenda for new India, ...

Resident doctor's suicide in Mumbai a grim reminder of how caste bias ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Naresh Goyal 'escape' bid is thwarted, good; but how did he get on the ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.