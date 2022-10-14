English
    Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in Harry Potter films, passes away

    Coltrane died at the age of 72

    Associated Press
    October 14, 2022 / 10:51 PM IST
    Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series 'Cracker' and the half-giant 'Hagrid' in the 'Harry Potter' movies, has died. He was 72.

    Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

    Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series 'Cracker,' for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

    He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

    Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers 'GoldenEye' and 'The World is Not Enough.'

    Coltrane gained rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbor a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries 'National Treasure.'

    Wright said that "as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

    Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #hagrid #Harry potter actor #Robbie Coltrane
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 10:37 pm
