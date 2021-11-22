A major improvement in air quality is unlikely to happen: Sunita Narain

Sunita Narain suggests that state wise targets be set, and that funding be tied up with action and results. (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

Sunita Narain, is one of India’s best-known environmentalists. With the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) since 1982, she is a major proponent of the Green concept of sustainable development. Currently, as director general of the Centre, she is treasurer of the Society for Environmental Communications and editor of the fortnightly magazine, Down to Earth. Narain’s views are well regarded for being in depth as well as candid. Here she talks to Moneycontrol about the deadly pollution scourge that makes Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) the most polluted places on the planet every succeeding winter. Depressingly, nothing appears to change, despite a high-decibel rhetoric, year after year.

Excerpts from the interview:

Why is the NCR, and India in general, caught up in this pollution bubble? Winter after winter, it is the same story, the same explanations offered, with roughly the same results.

Air quality regulatory framework is weak in terms of comprehensive action in all emission sectors, which leads to high air pollution in cities. At the same time northern India, particularly Delhi NCR and other cities, face smog problems due to its geographical position (land locked) and meteorological conditions (atmospheric calm conditions), so air pollution gets accumulated in the air. Emissions come from various sources such as vehicles, industry, power plants, crop residue burning, among others.

As someone who knows the environment better than most, who do you believe is the biggest polluter? Some experts put it down to vehicle exhaust, heavy industry such as power generation, small-scale industries like brick kilns, suspended dust on the roads due to vehicle movement and construction activities, open waste burning, combustion of fuels for cooking, lighting, and heating, among others. Is that a fair descending order?

All the above-mentioned sources contribute in different ratios. Delhi has moved many industries out of the city and converted the rest of them to PNG. It allows only gas-based power plants. In addition, there are restrictions on use of coal and other polluting fuels such as coke -- overall contribution of industrial and power plants has reduced over the years.

In the case of vehicles, major reforms such as use of CNG and improved quality of fuels and BS-VI norms have helped a lot; however, the total number of vehicles is still very high, so total vehicular emissions load still contribute about half of PM2.5.

Since NCR sources also impact Delhi's air quality, widening the ambit of similar measures particularly in transport, augmentation of public transportation, industry and power plants emission control will help the region a lot. During winter, biomass and refuse burning also contribute. Therefore, solutions for all sectors must be implemented.

But surely, after being a top-of-the-mind subject for so many years, how is it that we haven’t made substantial, or perhaps any progress? For instance, Delhi has the highest ambient particulate matter pollution exposure in the country for the last several years. Delhi also has the highest cluster of small-scale industries in India.

As discussed earlier, unless all the key sectors such as industries and power plants' emission control, large scale improvement in public transportation, more use of electric vehicles, use of renewable energy, solutions to biomass, waste-burning and clean energy usage doesn't increase, a major improvement in air quality is unlikely to happen -- because Delhi region is land locked and experiences atmospheric calm conditions for most part of the year.

Without underrating the magnitude of the problem, what would you recommend to the government? What needs to be done on a SOS basis, at the policy level, to restore some clean breathing space in a choked national capital?

During winter, excessive emitters from all sectors must be checked, but air pollution action must continue throughout the year.

Why is it that some of the steps taken so far have not worked? Is it because they are too piecemeal? What, for instance, do you make of the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)?

There is a comprehensive clean air action plan which comprises short, medium, and long-term action -- this must be implemented, and new activities must be added as needed. GRAP is a contingency plan and now five-day, sometimes even a 10-day forecast of weather and likely air quality are available, but measures under it must be implemented in true letter and spirit. But GRAP without long term action cannot be fully implemented. For instance, GRAP measures include following Supreme Court orders on firecrackers but this was not followed, as we observed. GRAP also says augment use of public transport but without availability of good well connected public transport throughout Delhi and NCR it can't be done -- so in summary key measures have to be implemented throughout the year not only during winter. Similarly crop residue burning requires a multi-faceted solution package to be implemented.

Do you believe too much stress has been put on farmers burning rubble during the harvest season? It puts the onus of pollution on the agriculture class, without holding the others accountable.

It’s really a concern during the few weeks in winter when Delhi- NCR's ventilation capacity is weak (due to meteorological factors); therefore, various solutions must be looked at for implementation. Dependence on paddy must be reduced in water scarce regions, early yield varieties should be promoted, units should be set up to turn stubble into fuel pellets, composting should be promoted. Farm practices should be thoroughly studied, and agricultural experts should come up with solutions that help the farmers as well as reduce the need for burning the crop residues.

Is there a divergence of view between the central and state governments on how to combat pollution? What do you make of the Union government’s flagship National Clean Air Program (NCAP) plan?

NCAP compliance should be aligned with state action since air quality management requires involvement of various arms of governments in states. State wise targets must also be set, considering each state's impact on another state's air quality. Funding should be tied up with action and results.

Do you believe the odd-even programme needs to be introduced on a permanent basis?

Public transportation should be promoted, and such facilities should be made available to the public so that dependence on personal vehicles reduces. Odd and even measure is meant for only short duration.

How do the lofty plans enshrined in Cop26 square up with India and its capital being the most polluted places on the planet?

Climate action deals with different sets of measures but in many areas they converge. Because the same sources emit health damaging air pollutants as well as greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, at the country level and state/city level efforts should be made to have co-benefits in both fronts.

What does it say about us as a nation, considering that some countries like China, who India considers an Asian competitor, have managed to get around the scourge?

India must learn from what has worked in other countries and how. Solutions are often different considering the local context; therefore, a country-specific and region-specific aggressive plan must be followed which takes the growth measures on a green path rather than on a polluting path. India must strive for clean air while it grows economically.