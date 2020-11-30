PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    SII decides to sue trial participant

    Serum Institute of India will pursue damages in excess of Rs 100 crore against a participant who took part in the trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The 40-year-old participant, in the trial in Chennai, has alleged serious side effects, including a virtual neurological breakdown and impairment of cognitive functions. Read here to know more.

  • Markets Buzz

    SEBI greenlights Heranba Industries IPO

     Agrochemical manufacturer Heranba Industries has received approval for its draft red herring prospectus (RHP) from the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the initial public offering (IPO). Here is everything you need to know about the firm, who is looking to launch its IPO by December. 

  • Coronavirus Impact

    The impact of COVID-19 on movie exhibition

    While top theatre chains are showing no flexibility when it comes to release of films that are playing on video streaming platforms, smaller players in the industry multiplex chains and single screen theatres are willing to bite the dust, as a result of not being able to function without new releases. Read here to know the full impact of COVID-19 on the exhibition industry.

  • Global Watch

    US Green Card – still a pipe dream for Indians?

    There are close to 8 lakh Indians waiting to get their employment-based green cards. In fact, this is the largest group compared to any of the countries, waiting for a green card, in the world. Research from US Policy think tank Cato points to a grim reality-- it may take up to 84 years for Indians to receive a green card at this rate. Will getting a green card remain a piped dream? Check all the details here.

  • Tech Tattle

    What new Apple patent reveals about future MacBook

    Apple could launch a MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar that features its Force Touch pressure sensing tech in the future. A new patent that has been spotted recently suggests that an improved Touch Bar with Force Touch on the MacBook Pro. Full details here.  

  • Economy

    Finance Ministry's advice to PSU general insurers

    The finance ministry has asked public sector general insurance firms, especially National Insurance, Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance, to rationalise branches and cut down avoidable expenses to improve their financial health. It insisted them to cut the flab  by rationalising branches and rein in other avoidable expenses like guest houses, etc. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    'World's loneliest elephant' is no more lonely

    Kaavan, dubbed the "worlds loneliest elephant", has been languishing alone for years in a Pakistani zoo. Kaavan was readied on November  29 for his flight to a sanctuary in Cambodia and the much-needed company of other elephants. Read more about the elephant's arduous journey to find friends here.

