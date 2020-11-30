Global Watch

US Green Card – still a pipe dream for Indians?

There are close to 8 lakh Indians waiting to get their employment-based green cards. In fact, this is the largest group compared to any of the countries, waiting for a green card, in the world. Research from US Policy think tank Cato points to a grim reality-- it may take up to 84 years for Indians to receive a green card at this rate. Will getting a green card remain a piped dream? Check all the details here.