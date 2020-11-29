Latest Apple patent reveals future MacBook Pro models could come with Force Touch-integrated Touch Bar

Apple could launch a MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar that features its Force Touch pressure sensing tech in the future. The company has filed a patent in the US Patent and Trademark Office. Force Touch was introduced first in the first-generation Apple Watch in 2014. It later debuted in the MacBook’s trackpad and also featured in the iPhone models as 3D Touch in 2015.

The new Apple patent, spotted by Patently Apple on the US Patent and Trademark Office, suggests an improved Touch Bar with Force Touch on the MacBook Pro.

“Embodiments described herein generally take the form of an electronic device including a primary and secondary display; at least the secondary display is force-sensitive and further has its force-sensing circuitry in-plane with the display. The secondary display and force-sensing circuitry may be encapsulated between two glass layers that are bonded to one another by a frit. In some embodiments the force-sensing circuitry is formed from, or constitutes part of, the frit”, the patent application summary reads.

Embedding a Force Touch functionality in the Touch Bar will introduce new functionalities to the secondary display, which currently offers dynamic features depending on the software on the screen. It is unclear when will Apple launch a new MacBook Pro with the upgraded Touch Bar. The company had filed the patent in May 2019.