3 Point Analysis | Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 Review

Consumer durable company Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCE) delivered a robust performance in Q3 FY20.

Revenues for the quarter rose 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,071 crores as sales were impacted by the credit stress in trade channels and downbeat retail sales. Gross margins improved 30 bps YoY on the back of a richer product mix and easing commodity prices.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to understand what led to this stellar performance and what's the outlook going forward.