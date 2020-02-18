App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 Review

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to understand what led to Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals' stellar performance and what's the outlook going forward.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Consumer durable company Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCE) delivered a robust performance in Q3 FY20.

Revenues for the quarter rose 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,071 crores as sales were impacted by the credit stress in trade channels and downbeat retail sales. Gross margins improved 30 bps YoY on the back of a richer product mix and easing commodity prices.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to understand what led to this stellar performance and what's the outlook going forward.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 02:49 pm

