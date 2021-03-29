English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

16 airports in tier-2, 3 and 4 towns surpass pre-COVID-19 passenger traffic

That's a progress from 14 in January. Dibrugarh, Rajkot, Dimapur and Kishangarh are the new entrants in the list. None of the airports in metros are yet to match up pre-COVID-19 numbers

Prince Mathews Thomas
March 29, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
Image: AP

Image: AP


Even as the overall recovery in passenger traffic slowed down in the Indian aviation sector in February, airports in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities continue to be outliers.

From 14 in January, now 16 airports in these cities and towns have surpassed their pre-COVID-19 numbers, data from Airports Authority of India show. Most of the airports on the list improved on their numbers from January.

Airports in metros continue to be in deficit, with subdued corporate travel and restrictions impacting demand. These trends may accentuate in March, say industry observers, as reported cases of COVID-19 infection re-surge. In some of the busiest destinations, including Mumbai, the infections in this second wave have been much higher than the toll in the first wave.

Interestingly, daily flights continue to rise. A report by rating agency ICRA showed that departures have increased from 416 on May 25, when domestic flights resumed post the lockdown, to 2885 on February 14.

Still, from a year ago period, the average daily flights in February continue to be lower.

Close

The new entrants

Airports in Dibrugarh, Rajkot, Dimapur and Kishangarh entered the list of those with traffic numbers higher, year-on-year, in February.

Interestingly, Airports Authority of India took to Twitter on March 29, to highlight the increase in footfalls in Dibrugarh airport. This is what it had to say:

Dibrugarh was not the only one to shine in February. Fourteen of the 16 airports on the list, improved upon their performance from a month ago. These included, Srinagar, Jharsguda, Kalaburagi and Leh.

However, two airport from the January list failed to make it this time. These two are Gorahkpur and Pathankot.

Interestingly, in terms of aircraft movement, February saw a slowdown. Compared to the total aircraft movement of 1.59 lakh recorded in January this year, in February, the airports reported 1.51 lakh. Also, only 16 airports reported numbers better than pre-COVID-19 period.

From 21 airports in January that saw more aircraft movement, measured in landings and take-offs, the number came down to 16 in February. Does it mean that airlines are slowly deploying more capacity in the metro routes?

It could be so.

A combination of the vaccination drive and pent-up demand has seen customers eager to travel. As Moneycontrol had reported, or many of the online travel agencies, leisure travel is already at 70 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.

Fares on some of the metro routes have inched up. While on Delhi-Bengaluru, the fare was 12 percent higher from a year ago, the rate was 25 percent higher on Hyderabad-New Delhi and 13 percent up on the Mumbai-Delhi route. The highest increase, of 35 percent, was on the Bengaluru-Mumbai sector.

Prince Mathews Thomas heads the corporate bureau of Moneycontrol. He has been covering the business world for 16 years, having worked in The Hindu Business Line, Forbes India, Dow Jones Newswires, The Economic Times, Business Standard and The Week. A Chevening scholar, Prince has also authored The Consolidators, a book on second generation entrepreneurs.
first published: Mar 29, 2021 04:14 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.