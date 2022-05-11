Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 Launch LIVE Updates: Nexon EV Max gets starting price at Rs 17.74 lakh for the XZ+ variant

Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 Launch LIVE Updates: After Nexon EV and Tigor EV, Tata Motors launched its Nexon EV Max today at 11:30 am. Nexon EV Max boasts an ARAI range of 437 km. This is a figure tested under optimal conditions therefore expect the real world figure to vary by at least 10 percent.

The Nexon EV Max gets a 40.5 kWH battery which is 33 percent larger than the 30.2

kWh battery that’s found in the standard Nexon EV.

The dash would be the same two-tone gloss black with blue accents to mark its EV status. One of the few changes, should be a new rotary gear knob. The Max’s knob seems to be an illuminated unit that reads out the current gear selection.

'The ARAI-rated range for the current Nexon EV stands at 312 km. According to a video released by the company recently, the Nexon EV Max was able to complete a trip from Mumbai to Pune and back without the need to recharge.

This distance equates to nearly 300 km, so an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-rated claim of 400 km should be on the cards. We will have to wait for the charging details of the new battery, but for context, the standard Nexon EV is capable of fast-charging from a supported DC fast-charger from 0 to 80 percent in one hour.

Tata Motors is also expected to add adjustable regenerative braking to the Max. This allows the battery to charge when there is no throttle input. So, allowing the car to coast on a downhill slope will also add a few extra kilometres to your total range.

As for pricing, the Tata Nexon EV Max is likely to sell at a premium to the standard Nexon EV today. That said, both models are likely to be on sale at the same time.

The Nexon EV starts a price of Rs 14.79 lakh, going up to Rs 17.40 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. As for the EV Max, expect a premium of Rs 3-4 lakh more. So, a range of Rs 17 lakh -Rs 21 lakh could be on the cards.

Tata Nexon EV and the Nexon EV Max will continue to go up against the likes of the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric.