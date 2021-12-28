MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

PM Modi's convoy gets Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard worth Rs 12 crore

With its upgraded windows and body shell, Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard can withstand bullets even from AK-47 rifles.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
Mercedes S650 Maybach

Mercedes S650 Maybach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has upgraded from Range Rover Vogue to Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard. Modi was spotted travelling in the car during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India.

According to Car and Bike portal, the Maybach S650 Guard come with VR10-level protection, the highest of armoured protection available on a production car.

With its upgraded windows and body shell, the car can withstand bullets even from AK-47 rifles, as per the report.

The windows have polycarbonate coating on the inside, while the under-body has been heavily armoured to protect the occupants from a direct explosion. The cabin also features a separate air supply in case of a gas attack, as per the report.

The car has received a 2010 Explosion Proof Vehicle (ERV) rating and occupants are protected from a 15 kg TNT explosion from a distance of only two metres.

Close

Related stories

The is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that develops 516 bhp and about 900 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is restricted to 160 kmph.

As per reports, Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard costs around Rs 12 crore.

The procurement procedure of the state vehicle is looked after by the Special Protection Group (SPG), which usually submits the request for a new car.

The SPG identifies security requirements and determines whether the person they are protecting needs a new vehicle. The SPG likely must have procured two cars of the same model because one is used in the convoy as a decoy.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Mercedes #Mercedes Maybach #Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 #Narendra Modi
first published: Dec 28, 2021 02:08 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.