PM Modi's convoy gets Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard worth Rs 12 crore

Mercedes S650 Maybach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has upgraded from Range Rover Vogue to Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard. Modi was spotted travelling in the car during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India.

According to Car and Bike portal, the Maybach S650 Guard come with VR10-level protection, the highest of armoured protection available on a production car.

With its upgraded windows and body shell, the car can withstand bullets even from AK-47 rifles, as per the report.

The windows have polycarbonate coating on the inside, while the under-body has been heavily armoured to protect the occupants from a direct explosion. The cabin also features a separate air supply in case of a gas attack, as per the report.

The car has received a 2010 Explosion Proof Vehicle (ERV) rating and occupants are protected from a 15 kg TNT explosion from a distance of only two metres.

The is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that develops 516 bhp and about 900 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is restricted to 160 kmph.

As per reports, Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard costs around Rs 12 crore.

The procurement procedure of the state vehicle is looked after by the Special Protection Group (SPG), which usually submits the request for a new car.

The SPG identifies security requirements and determines whether the person they are protecting needs a new vehicle. The SPG likely must have procured two cars of the same model because one is used in the convoy as a decoy.