Ola Electric expands test rides of e-scooters pan-India

PTI
November 20, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST

Ola Electric on Saturday said it has expanded the customer test rides for its electric scooters across the country. With this expansion, customers in over 1,000 cities and towns will be able to test ride and experience the Ola S1 electric scooter, a statement said.

The test rides will be initially open only for those who have purchased or reserved the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters, it added. Ola had kicked off test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata on November 10, and then opened up five more cities – Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune on November 19.

The company will now rapidly add more locations to ensure all customers have access to test rides by December 15, the statement said. Customer response to our test rides has been phenomenally positive and we are really thrilled to see their excitement for the revolutionary Ola S1 scooter.

"Thousands of customers are taking test rides every day and absolutely loving the best in class design, performance, technology and ride quality the Ola S1 delivers," Ola Electric Chief Business Officer Arun Sirdeshmukh said. "Customer response to our test rides has been phenomenally positive and we are really thrilled to see their excitement for the revolutionary Ola S1 scooter."

The company will be scaling test rides up rapidly in the coming weeks and will be covering over 1,000 cities and towns across India to ensure every customer has access to test rides by mid-December, he added. "This is the fastest national scale-up of test rides ever and a revolution in automotive retail made possible by our direct-to-consumer model, he said.

Customer test rides will be rolling out in the next set of cities starting November 27 in cities including Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Tiruppur, Jaipur, and Nagpur, the statement said.

Ola Electric had unveiled two e-scooters, Ola S1 and S1 Pro, in August this year. In September, Ola had stated that the sales of its maiden electric scooter crossed Rs 1,100 crore in two days.
PTI
Tags: #automobile #Electric Vehicle #Ola Electric #Ola S1 #Ola S1 Pro
first published: Nov 20, 2021 04:12 pm

