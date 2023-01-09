Mahindra Thar 4X2 launched at introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh; gets new 1.5-litre diesel engine

In terms of design, the RWD variant remains identical to its 4WD sibling.

There is no question that despite the hardcore off-road chops it flaunts, the Mahindra Thar has garnered immense appeal. However, the SUV’s 4X4 format meant that only Thar enthusiasts and pure off-roaders would consider buying the vehicle. To target a larger audience, Mahindra has now launched the Thar in an easier 4X2 format which also means lower prices.

Exteriors and interiors

In terms of design, the RWD variant remains identical to its 4WD sibling. It gets the same basic styling with the tall nose, round headlamps, seven-slat grille, flared wheel arches and two doors. The main difference between the two, however, is the obvious lack of the 4X4 badge. The interiors as well remain identical with the only difference being a storage compartment in place of the 4X4 selector lever. Additionally, the Thar 4X2 will also be available in two new paint schemes – Blazing Bronze and Everest White. One important thing to note is that unlike the Thar 4X4’s option between a hardtop and a soft-top convertible, the 2X2 will only be available with a hardtop as standard.

Powertrain

The RWD Thar retains the 2-litre petrol engine as in the 4WD, but gets the D117 CRDe diesel in place of the 2.2-litre turbo diesel that does duty in the off-roader. The 2.0-litre mStallion in the 2X2 continues to belt out 150 hp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. This is then mated to a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission. The diesel on the other hand is the same as the one on the XUV300. The 1.5-litre engine produces a lower 117 hp of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. (Incidentally, the smaller diesel along with the sub-4 m length of the Thar RWD allows Mahindra to avail of the lower excise this bracket offers.) However, the diesel is only offered with a 6-speed manual transmission and if you are looking for the automatic, you will have to consider upgrading to the 4WD variant which also gets the bigger 2.2-litre mHawk engine.

Features

The Thar RWD will be available in a total of three variants including two engine options and two trim levels – AX (O) and LX. The AX (O) is the lower-spec trim and is only available with the diesel engine option. The LX on the other hand gets both the diesel and petrol options as well all of the top-spec features from its bigger sibling. This includes the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, electrically adjustable OVRMs, cruise control, traction control, hill-descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system, sporty front seats, reclining rear seats as well as roof-mounted speakers. Additionally, the Thar was tested for safety by Global NCAP and achieved four stars in both adult and child occupant safety. Safety includes all the standard features such as ABS, roll cage, electronic stability programme, airbags, etc.

Accessory packs

Mahindra has introduced new accessory packs for both the RWD and 4WD models. Four new packs alter details of both the exterior as well as the interior with features such as red accents, rear armrests with cup-holders and even USB charging ports at the rear.

Thar 4WD update

Along with the new RWD variant, Mahindra has also updated the 4WD Thar. The bigger sibling now gets a new advanced electronic brake locking differential. This, according to the company, kicks in more aggressively in low-traction environments, allowing for better grip. The mechanical locking system, however, continues to be available, but only as an option on the top-spec LX Diesel 4WD variant.

Price

As mentioned earlier, the Mahindra Thar RWD has been launched in order to target a larger audience, one that will not consider off-roading mechanicals as very important, but still want in on the Thar culture. Thanks to the less sophisticated tech that powers a RWD system, the new Thar’s effective price is much lower. Starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, Mahindra has said that these are introductory prices that will be available for the first 10,000 bookings. The LX Diesel MT variant is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh and the top-spec LX Petrol AT at Rs 13.49 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. Again, all three variants are only available with a hard top. As for rivals, the Thar RWD does not have any direct competition while the bigger Thar 4WD continues to compete against the Force Gurkha. Maruti Suzuki is also gearing up to launch the new 5-door Jimny sometime in mid-2023. This will go up directly against the 5-door Thar, both of which are going to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo.