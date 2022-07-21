English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Mahindra announces introductory prices of Scorpio-N SUV variants

    The home-grown automaker had launched the latest edition of the SUV on June 27 in five variants Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. The bookings for the vehicle are scheduled to start from July 30. The earlier version of the Scorpio also remains available to the customers.

    PTI
    July 21, 2022 / 10:48 PM IST
    Bookings for the Mahindra Scorpio-N are set to begin on July 30. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)

    Bookings for the Mahindra Scorpio-N are set to begin on July 30. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)

    Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced the introductory prices for automatic and four-wheel drive (4WD) variants of its all-new Scorpio-N SUV.

    The home-grown automaker had launched the latest edition of the SUV on June 27 in five variants Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. The bookings for the vehicle are scheduled to start from July 30. The earlier version of the Scorpio also remains available to the customers.

    The new Scorpio-N comes with both petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The Z4 variant with petrol engine is priced at Rs 15.45 lakh, while the price of Z8L (diesel) is pegged at Rs 21.45 lakh, the company said in a statement.

    The 4WD (four-wheel drive) feature will be available in diesel variants of Z4, Z8, and Z8L, the company said. Introductory prices of the vehicle will be available to the first 20,000 bookings, it said.

    "Over 20,000 units are planned for the initial roll-out until December 2022. Z8L variant will be prioritised in the initial deliveries based on customer enquiry trends," M&M said, adding that the deliveries will commence from September 26. Safety features of Scorpio-N include six airbags, a collapsible steering column and a driver drowsiness detection system, among others, the company said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Mahindra & Mahindra #Mahindra Scorpio-N
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.