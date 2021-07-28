IIT Hyderabad-incubated electric vehicle startup PURE EV offers new ‘warranty extension’ policy

PURE EV vehicles

IIT Hyderabad-incubated electric vehicle startup PURE EV is now offering a new ‘warranty extension’ policy with retrospective benefit for existing customers.

The firm will cover key power-train components -- including battery, motor, and controller -- for all its current models under its ‘warranty extension’ policy.

The new policy is data-driven which has been accessed after two years of evaluation on-ground product performance of these components for more than 40,000 kms of the PURE EV models, PURE EV said in a press release.

"The entire EV components manufacturing ecosystem is at a nascent stage today in the country and PURE EV is working extensively for continuous improvements in the components design life and field reliability through our research center at IIT Hyderabad. We have a strong R&D team in the entire power train components related to battery, motor and controller who work closely with our manufacturing and service teams and evaluating feedbacks from various stakeholders," PURE EV founder Dr Nishanth Dongari said.

"This announcement of extension in the warranty policy is done after strong data analytics and through extensive design improvements of these critical components," Dr Dongari added.

In 2020, PURE EV launched Batrics Faraday, an AI-driven hardware which enables battery service failures resolution at dealers’ levels. The firm claims this new hardware and significantly reduces the battery ‘Turn Around Time’ (TAT) and saves precious man-hours otherwise spent in replacement of series of cells.

"We are delighted to announce that this extended warranty policy will also be applicable on retrospective basis and all our existing customers can also avail of this policy. This increase in warranty time period is an outcome of our years of comprehensive feedback evaluation mechanism through our customers and various other stakeholders. While this warranty policy is backed financially through our strong balance sheet, emphasis on factory training of our dealers service technicians and extensive investments in after sales service infrastructure which is at par with the traditional ICE vehicles," PURE EV CEO Rohit Vadera said, while elaborating on the policy.

The electric vehicle manufacturing firm has till now launched four models that are available over 100 touch points across India and is planning to expand further in the future. Though the products are designed and manufactured in Hyderabad, it has a customer base in all major cities ranging from Srinagar to Tamil Nadu and Gujarat to West Bengal. The company has a current manufacturing capacity of 60,000 vehicles per year.

Among other details, PURE EV said that it has developed in-house expertise in Lithium Battery technology with highly efficient controllers and motors at IIT Hyderabad Research Park. Over the last 2 years, its R&D team has made continuous improvements through innovative solutions and is confident about the average life cycle and sustainability of batteries, motors and controllers, the release added.