Everything you need to know about Toyota Hilux

The Hilux will be locally assembled at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka.

The Toyota Hilux is one of the world’s most well-known pick-up trucks. It’s been around since the 1960s, is nigh-invincible and now it’s officially been unveiled in India. Sure, the India-bound Hilux doesn’t come with a V6 option, but with a Toyota badge up-front and a large loading bed in the rear, it promises more adventure than any rival SUV or pick-up. Here’s what you need to know about it.

It’s a truly pedigreed product

Having existed since 1968, the Toyota Hilux is one of the most formidable mid-sized pick-up trucks, right up there with the Ford Ranger pick-up and the Chevrolet Colorado pick-up. In fact, it just made a fresh bit of history by winning the 2022 Dakar Rally – the world’s most challenging endurance rally event. The South African-built Gazoo Toyota Hilux may not have much in common with the production version, but its Toyota Land Cruiser-derived V6 allowed it a waft over the 4000km surface that lay between it and a very uncertain victory.

It’s built on the Fortuner platform

The Toyota Hilux is the first Toyota pick-up truck to be introduced to the Indian market. A popular sub-brand across the globe, the Hilux comes to India based on the tried-and-tested platform of the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner. And while it shares more than a few design cues with both the Crysta and the Fortuner, its dual-cab design, its large, hexagonal grille, tapering headlamps and large 18-inch alloys give it a distinct, rugged appearance.

Toyota, which in India, has always been a volumes player, stated that the Hilux marks the exception given that the pick-up truck space is still a niche one in the country. It’s powered by the same 2.8-litre, in-line four diesel engine powering the Fortuner and develops 200 bhp of power with 420 Nm of torque (500Nm if you’re opting for the automatic).

It will come in as a semi-knocked-down unit

The Hilux will be locally assembled at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka with a 30 percent level of localisation. With the vehicle set for launch in March of this year, its exact price remains unknown but is expected to start around the Rs 28 lakh mark.

Off-roading capabilities

The Hilux gets electronic differential locks and naturally is 4x4 capable. It can also go water wading in depths up to 700mm. It also gets traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold, brake assist, hill descent control, ESP and of course, a limited-slip differential. It also gets two driving modes – Eco and Power.

Interiors

On the inside, it’s a lot like the Fortuner. Its blacked-out leather interiors pack an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a dual-zone climate control function, ventilated seats and an 8-speaker JBL sound system. In keeping with the current safety regulations (obviously) the Hilux also gets seven airbags.