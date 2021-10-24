CSC now authorised to provide NOC for sale of used vehicles

Representational image

Government-promoted CSC E-Governance India Ltd (CSC SPV) on Sunday said it has now been authorised to provide the no-objection certificate (NOC) for the sale of used vehicles. CSC has partnered with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to make this service available across India, and the service will be available across four lakh CSC franchisees in the country.

The service was inaugurated by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in the presence of NCRB Director Ram Phal Pawar and other senior officials, according to a statement by CSC SPV. "This service will help citizens to access the NOC from the nearest CSC. The NCRB has requested the state governments to integrate CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) services with the Digital Seva Portal, so that these can be delivered and made accessible to citizens through the network of CSC. "This service will help citizens to access the NOC from the nearest CSC.

"CSC will also create awareness about these services in the community they operate," it said. Vehicle NOC allows citizens to ascertain the status of a vehicle before they go for a second-hand vehicle purchase. The NOC certificate shows whether the vehicle for sale is in the police records for any reason. An NOC is also mandatorily required by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) before the transfer of ownership.

CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said there is a growing market for pre-owned vehicles for personal and commercial use and mobility is an important part of commercial and entrepreneurial activities. "Our extensive network of CSCs can capitalise on this demand and provides NOCs to vehicle owners. Citizens, particularly in rural areas, can benefit from this partnership as they don't have to travel long distances to visit NCRB offices, and can get NOC from their nearest CSC," Tyagi said.

To provide this service, CSC Digital Seva Portal will connect with CCTNS. CSC village-level entrepreneurs will use the vehicle matching facility of this service to search vehicle details and generate NOC by providing registration, chassis and engine numbers.

CSC SPV, a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, provides a host of electronic services to consumers through its common service centres.