MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

CSC now authorised to provide NOC for sale of used vehicles

CSC has partnered with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to make this service available across India, and the service will be available across four lakh CSC franchisees in the country.

PTI
October 24, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

Government-promoted CSC E-Governance India Ltd (CSC SPV) on Sunday said it has now been authorised to provide the no-objection certificate (NOC) for the sale of used vehicles. CSC has partnered with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to make this service available across India, and the service will be available across four lakh CSC franchisees in the country.

The service was inaugurated by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in the presence of NCRB Director Ram Phal Pawar and other senior officials, according to a statement by CSC SPV. "This service will help citizens to access the NOC from the nearest CSC. The NCRB has requested the state governments to integrate CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) services with the Digital Seva Portal, so that these can be delivered and made accessible to citizens through the network of CSC. "This service will help citizens to access the NOC from the nearest CSC.

ALSO READ: A lot more on the plate: Ola Cars looks beyond selling just used cars

"CSC will also create awareness about these services in the community they operate," it said. Vehicle NOC allows citizens to ascertain the status of a vehicle before they go for a second-hand vehicle purchase. The NOC certificate shows whether the vehicle for sale is in the police records for any reason. An NOC is also mandatorily required by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) before the transfer of ownership.

CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said there is a growing market for pre-owned vehicles for personal and commercial use and mobility is an important part of commercial and entrepreneurial activities. "Our extensive network of CSCs can capitalise on this demand and provides NOCs to vehicle owners. Citizens, particularly in rural areas, can benefit from this partnership as they don't have to travel long distances to visit NCRB offices, and can get NOC from their nearest CSC," Tyagi said.

Close

Related stories

To provide this service, CSC Digital Seva Portal will connect with CCTNS. CSC village-level entrepreneurs will use the vehicle matching facility of this service to search vehicle details and generate NOC by providing registration, chassis and engine numbers.

CSC SPV, a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, provides a host of electronic services to consumers through its common service centres.
PTI
Tags: #CSC-SPV #Digital Seva Portal #NCRB #Used Vehicles
first published: Oct 24, 2021 07:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.