automobile Can Tata Nexon EV Max Do Mumbai To Pune & Back In One Charge? Range Test On The Drive Report | Ep 1 We range-tested Tata Nexon EV Max on a single charge for 220 km starting from Tata Motors dealership in Nerul in Navi Mumbai to their dealership in Tathawade in Pune. Find out with Parth Charan of Moneycontrol whether the EV passed or flunked the single charge test. Tata Nexon EV Max Specs: Battery: 40.5 kWh Range: 419km (ARAI claim) Real-world range: 260 km (approximately) Power: 141 bhp Price: Starting at Rs 17.74 lakh