Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic variant launched - here's what it costs

Bajaj Auto has come up with another variant of its star brand Pulsar, this time in the Pulsar 150 family, at an ex-showroom price of Rs 67,437. The bike is based on the successful Bajaj Pulsar 150 model, but minus the looks, tank extensions, split-seat and rear disc brake.

The new Pulsar 150 classic is about Rs 10,120 cheaper than the standard Bajaj Pulsar 150 twin disc.

According to a report by NDTV Auto, the Pulsar 150 Classic is available only in black colour. Also, almost all the components of the bike will be black, which also explains why the name 'Classic'.

The Pulsar Classic 150 is being viewed as one of the most affordable variants offered by Bajaj in their Pulsar series in recent times. In fact, it is the second most affordable Pulsar after the Pulsar 135 LS.

So far, the bike has been launched only in Maharashtra, but it will soon ride into other states as well.

Bajaj Auto is yet to update its official website with the Pulsar 150 Classic details. But rumours suggest that the model has already reached dealerships and the deliveries have also begun.

The engine used in Pulsar 150 Classic is same as that of the Pulsar 150, i.e. a 149 cc single cylinder unit. The engine makes 14 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

Other features like the chassis, gearbox, suspension and brakes remain the same as well. Considering its competitive pricing, Bajaj Pulsar Classic 150 plans to target tier-3 cities, where the sales are expected to be higher than other cities. The Pulsar 150 Classic looks like an ideal competition to Hero Achiever 150 and Honda Unicorn.