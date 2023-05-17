Karnataka News LIVE Updates: No delay, following process, says Cong leader on CM decision

"Congress president will take a decision based on the observers' report. There is no delay, we are following the process," says Congress leader BK Hariprasad on the decision on Karnataka CM
Karnataka News LIVE Updates: The Congress party will be forming the government in Karnataka after winning majority and the debate now shifts to who will be crowned the next chief minister between veteran Siddaramaiah and strategist DK Shivakumar. A decision is expected to be announced sometime today (May 17). While Siddaramaiah is a veteran with previous administrative experience, Shivakumar has been hailed as a strategist for being instrumental for the party's in-roads with
Notably, this is the Congress' best electoral performance in the state since 1989. As per the results declared by the Election Commission in 223 out of the 224 seats, the Congress has won 135 seats, the BJP's tally has been reduced to 65 and the JD(S) 19. Meanwhile, the party's victory in the Karnataka assembly polls is likely to help get its candidates elected in three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from the state falling vacant next year.
For the BJP, this comprehensive defeat in Karnataka after a campaign of contrasts has left it with much to ponder as the two rivals prepare for a direct contest in three more state polls this year in the run-up to the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The southern state has sent a warning to the BJP, experts feel, noting that the party has lessons to learn from Karnataka.
"Congress president will take a decision based on the observers' report. There is no delay, we are following the process," says Congress leader BK Hariprasad on the decision on Karnataka CM
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar as he leaves the residence of his brother and MP DK Suresh, says, "If any channel is reporting that I am resigning from the post, I will file a defamation case against them...Some of them are reporting that I will resign...My mother is my party, I built this party. My high command, my MLA, my party are there - 135."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a closed-door meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala also present.
They held a closed-door meeting for almost an hour and a half last night to discuss government formation in Karnataka and the CM's post.
Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Karnataka, Dr G Parameshwara, speaking on the formation of the state government said, "If the Congress high command gives me the responsibility of the CM post, I will definitely fulfil it. They know everything about me and my work. I don't want to lobby."
Earlier in the day, yesterday, Parameshwara's supporters had staged a protest in Karnataka demanding CM post for him ahead of the announcement of the Karnataka CM's name.
-- Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar says the party is his mother and he has no intention of leaving it
-- Shivakumar met party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to hold talks over the post of chief minister of Karnataka.
-- Congress leader Siddaramaiah met party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Delhi, holds talks over the post of chief minister of Karnataka.
-- Sidda later also met party's general secretary KC Venugopal's residence in Delhi.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has met with all stakeholders on deciding the Karnataka CM candidate, and that the announcement of new Karnataka CM may be made on May 17 (today) in Bengaluru, sources told ANI. "No final decision yet on the CM post in Karnataka. Congress President has met all the stakeholders. Now the final decision will be taken by him in consultation with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The announcement can be delayed until tomorrow and announcement can be made in Bengaluru itself," ANI tweeted.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Karnataka Election Results and CM appointment by the winning Congress party.
Stay tuned for the latest news, developments and updates!