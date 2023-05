May 10, 2023 / 12:13 AM IST



Congress sought action from the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by making appeals to voters in Karnataka during the silence period. The silence period is the 48-hour period before polling ends when no campaigning or canvassing is allowed. The Congress claimed that Modi had made several appeals to voters through social media and interviews to vote for the BJP in the Karnataka assembly election. The Congress also accused Modi of misusing his official position and resources to influence voters. The BJP dismissed the allegations as baseless