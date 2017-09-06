North Korea News LIVE: Japan upgrades estimated size of nuke test to yield of 160 kilotons, says a news report

US cooperation may be needed to evacuate Japanese nationals from South Korea in the event of an emergency on the Korean Peninsula, Foreign Minister Taro Kono has said, reported The Japan Times.
In principle, Japanese nationals should leave by commercial aircraft or by other means, but US help will become necessary if airports and seaports are closed, Kono told a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the Upper House on Tuesday.
Kono also said that the Japan-US defense guidelines stipulate cooperation in activities to evacuate noncombatants from a third country.
The remarks were made in reply to questions from Upper House lawmaker Antonio Inoki.
Sep 06, 05:03 PM (IST)
The government on Wednesday again upgraded its estimated size of North Korea’s latest nuclear test to a yield of around 160 kilotons — more than 10 times the size of the Hiroshima bomb — as a leading member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said the country should debate the deploying of U.S. atomic weapons on Japanese soil, reports The Japan Times.
Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera called Sunday’s nuclear test “vastly greater” than previous North Korean nuclear tests.
“(North Korea) is evolving not just their ballistic missiles but also their nuclear technology,” he added.
Sep 06, 04:11 PM (IST)
As can be seen in a review of those numbers, experts are worried that any military action in the region might result in millions of civilian casualties spread over South Korea, North Korea and Japan. This is the primary reason for why experts believe that no kind of military action is likely to be inititated in the region.
Sep 06, 04:06 PM (IST)
North Korea's primary foe is the United States, which commands the largest naval fleet and airforce in the world, and the third largest ground army. The US naval fleet consists of 11 aircraft carriers, with a combined tonnage of over 1.2 million tonnes. These carriers are the largest in the world and act as mini-navies by themselves, carrying over 80 aircraft at a time and packing lots of firepower. In addition to this, the US also has enough number of military aircraft to almost equal the rest of the world's put together.
Sep 06, 03:59 PM (IST)
China, of course, commands the largest army in the region, with a ground force of over 1.6 million personnel. In addition to this, China has three naval fleets -- the North Sea Fleet, which has around 50 ships, the East Sea Fleet, which has around 60 ships, and the South Sea Fleet, which has around 82 ships, including the large aircraft carrier Liaoning, which carries 40 aircraft. The Chinese airforce is also one of the strongest in the world, consisting of over 1,300 fighter aircraft, and 11 airborne early warning planes.
Sep 06, 03:41 PM (IST)
Another major power in the region is Japan, which has an army of around 150,000 active personnel and a naval fleet of 124 ships, including 4 helicopter carriers, 26 destroyers, 10 frigates, and 18 attack submarines. In addition to this, the Japanese Airforce operates 373 fighter aircraft.
Sep 06, 03:37 PM (IST)
The South Korean army, which is also one of the largest in the world, has 625,000 active personnel serving in its armed forces, with around 425,000 of them being in the army. As of 2016, it also had around 70,000 active navy personnel and a fleet of around 170 commissioned ships, including 10 submarines and 10 amphibious warfare ships.
Sep 06, 03:33 PM (IST)
With all the talk about a possible outbreak of war in the Korean Peninsula, everyone has been wondering which countries will be involved in the war and how well are those countries armed. Well, as of 2012, the North Korean army had 1.1 million actively serving personnel, making it the fourth largest active army in the world. It has also worked hard over the last few years to increase its stockpile of weapons and according to a Pentagon estimate, currently has over 60 intercontinental ballistic missiles that could carry nuclear warheads.
Sep 06, 03:24 PM (IST)
Amid talks of a rapid escalation of tensions in the Korean Peninsula, China has now become the latest in a list of countries that have tested their own missile defence systems. A unit of the Chinese Airforce on Tuesday shot down missiles from a "surprise attack" in a drill conducted over the waters near North Korea.
Sep 06, 02:59 PM (IST)
When asked by South Korea's President Moon Jae-in to support the decision of cutting off oil supply to North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to so. "I am concerned cutting off oil supplies to North Korea may cause damage to people in hospitals or other ordinary citizens," Putin said.
Sep 06, 02:08 PM (IST)
Vladimir Putin also said that the North Korea situation may be "impossible" to resolve. It is too dangerous to assume that North Korea is bluffing about its missile being able to reach US mainland, as recent studies of the test conducted and the shots fired have revealed that the claims may be legit.
Sep 06, 01:44 PM (IST)
However, in the joint press conference with South Korea's Moon Jae-in, the Russian President did acknowledge that North Korea possessing nuclear weapons was simply not acceptable. This comes a day after Putin said that North Korea would rather "eat grass" than give up its nuclear weapons.
Sep 06, 01:40 PM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for talks with North Korea, saying sanctions are not a solution to North Korea developing their nuclear firepower. The President was speaking after the meeting with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, who had earlier urged Putin to support stronger sanctions against North Korea.
Sep 06, 01:37 PM (IST)
Talking to The Washington Post, Narang, along with Joel Wit and John Delury, gave suggestions about how to best handle the conflict with North Korea in an effective manner. Interestingly, none of their suggestions involved use of military means. Read it here.
Sep 06, 01:32 PM (IST)
According to Vipin Narang, a nuclear strategy and nonproliferation expert at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, bringing the North Korea situation under control does not really need US to fire even one shot. To get Kim Jong-un to do what US wants him to do will require two things Narang believes are now lacking: a coherent and unified message to Pyongyang from President Donald Trump’s administration, and strong, believable reassurances to America’s regional allies.
Sep 06, 12:45 PM (IST)
Amid all the confusion about North Korea and the latest developments from the Korean Peninsula, perhaps the biggest question asked over the last three days is "What does Kim Jong-un want?". In an article published in July, The Washington Post talked about the North Korean dictator's agenda and how understanding it would give us some clues about his nuclear strategy. Read it here.
Sep 06, 12:14 PM (IST)
Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop has said that Australia is prioritising diplomatic and economic solutions over military alternatives when it comes to North Korea. "Sanctions will bite, and bite hard," she said.
Sep 06, 12:05 PM (IST)
In the bilateral talks held in Vladivostok, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has reportedly asked Vladimir Putin's help to "tame" North Korea. "The global political situation has become very serious due to North Korea’s repeated provocations," Moon told Putin.
Sep 06, 12:02 PM (IST)
According to studies conducted by Chinese experts, the mountain where North Korea likely conducted its five most recent nuclear bomb tests could be at risk of collapse, potentially releasing radiation into the atmosphere. They believe the most recent tests were carried out under a mountain at North Korea's Punggye-ri test site, with a margin of error of around 100 metres.
Sep 06, 11:53 AM (IST)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said that he is open to all forms of talk with Kim Jong-un to resolve the ongoing tensions in the region, but stressed that this is not the time for dialogue.
Sep 06, 11:37 AM (IST)
In an article published by Abu Dhabi-based think tank TRENDS Research & Advisory on August 31 titled "North Korea and a Return of 'Balance of Terror'", Scott Englund speaks about how after a long gap, there is now a new “balance of terror” where two adversaries are capable of attacking one another’s cities with the most powerful weapons ever built. Read it here.
Sep 06, 11:32 AM (IST)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is also planning to visit Vladivostok to talk to both Putin and Moon about North Korea. In an interaction with reporters in Tokyo, Abe said that North Korea must understand that it has "no bright future" if it continues doing what it is doing.
Sep 06, 11:26 AM (IST)
"If we fail to stop North Korea's provocations now, it could sink into an uncontrollable situation," Moon said in his opening remarks in Vladivostok. On his part, Putin said that he welcomed the opportunity to discuss North Korea with Moon.
Sep 06, 11:21 AM (IST)
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in has requested for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss how to prevent the North Korean situation from getting out of hand. Moon is currently in Vladivostok, Russia, for the Eastern Economic Forum that starts today.
Sep 06, 11:07 AM (IST)
US President Donald Trump has said that he will be speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the security challenges being posed by North Korea. This would be the first interaction between the two leaders since North Korea successfully test-fired its largest-ever nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile on Sunday.
Sep 06, 10:46 AM (IST)
This piece, published by Stanford University's Freeman Spogli Institue of International Studies on August 16, speaks about what could be done to deal with North Korea within the boundaries of diplomacy. Read it here.
Sep 06, 10:43 AM (IST)
Robert Kelly, Associate Professor of International Relations at Pusan National University in South Korea, has said that the possibility of the situation in the Korean Peninsula escalating to war is remote. "“No Korea analyst of any stature has argued for war. I don’t know one person in the Korea analyst community who thinks war is likely. Nor do I know anyone serious who has advocated air strikes or other kinetic options,” Kelly wrote in his commentary on the issue on Wednesday.
Sep 06, 10:36 AM (IST)
There is also increased concern that although North Korea may or may not be able to reach the US mainland with its ICBMs, it would be able to reach mainland Europe. The French defence minister on Tuesday warned that North Korea may be able to develop missiles that could reach Europe sooner than expected, and acknowledged that the possibility of the situation escalating to full-fledged conflict cannot be ruled out.
Sep 06, 10:27 AM (IST)
After North Korea's comments on Tuesday in the UN about having "gift packages" ready for the United States, Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that Russia would not be able to rush into the decision of imposing new sanctions on the rogue nation. As the situation is developing, there is more and more doubt that US would not be able to get the UN Security Council's go ahead for imposing new sanctions on North Korea, given that both China and Russia are also members of the Security Council.
