North Korea News LIVE: Japan upgrades estimated size of nuke test to yield of 160 kilotons, says a news report

US cooperation may be needed to evacuate Japanese nationals from South Korea in the event of an emergency on the Korean Peninsula, Foreign Minister Taro Kono has said, reported The Japan Times.

In principle, Japanese nationals should leave by commercial aircraft or by other means, but US help will become necessary if airports and seaports are closed, Kono told a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the Upper House on Tuesday.

Kono also said that the Japan-US defense guidelines stipulate cooperation in activities to evacuate noncombatants from a third country.

The remarks were made in reply to questions from Upper House lawmaker Antonio Inoki.