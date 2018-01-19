Nokia teases tech world, says expect Mobile World Congress 2018 to be 'awesome'

Last year, HMD Global, the Chinese promoters of Nokia arrived with a bang in the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona announcing the re-launch of nostalgic Nokia 3310. The company is ready to make another splash this year going by how it is teasing the technology world.



Sorry for radio silence. Been super busy planning #MWC2018 . Please expect it to be awesome

— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 18, 2018

HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas on Thursday tweeted teasing his followers about the possible launches by the company. "Sorry for radio silence. Been super busy planning #MWC2018. Please expect it to be awesome [sic]," he said.

However, the executive did not mention what developments one can expect from Nokia this year.

As per various reports, the Nokia family is going to get a slew of new members. Nokia 1, Nokia 4, Nokia 7, Nokia 8 (2018), and Nokia 9 are some of the phones which are expected to see the light of the day.

The company is also developing Nokia 3310 4G version which recently received certification from TENAA, China’s Telecom Regulatory.

Whereas, Nokia 9 is expected to be the show-stopper for the Finnish firm. A Geekbench listing in September had revealed various specifications and features of the upcoming model.

It is expected to sport either a 5.2-inch or 5.3-inch display with 2560x1440 pixel resolution. As per available reports, the model will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which is coupled with an Adreno 540 GPU.

The model may come with a 4 GB RAM and a storage space of 64 GB. However, there is an indication that another variant with a 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and a 128 GB internal storage will also be released.