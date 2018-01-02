Nokia 3310 with 4G? Company gets certification from Chinese telecom regulator

The legendary Nokia 3310 with 4G connectivity has received certification from TENAA, China’s Telecom Regulatory. HMD Global which resurrected the phone last year had applied for the certification in December 2017.

The information on the TENAA website shows an updated version of the phone with model number Nokia TA-1077 with the new features and submitted images.

Design-wise, the phone is not different from the version showcased in February 2017 in the World Mobile Congress.

Comment: Is new Nokia 3310 still relevant in the smartphone era?

As per the information provided, the phone will run YunOS, the Android-based operating system developed by Alibaba. The OS is a forked version of Android which offers Alibaba-powered cloud-based email and navigation features. Though, it will be not as rich in functionality due to restricted Google Play Services.

Also Read: Has Nokia made a comeback? Here's how many handsets it has sold since its relaunch

The switch from Symbian 30 to YunOS means the next generation Nokia 3310 will be smart feature phones.

The 4G connectivity will work with all network providers in India whenever it is introduced in the country. Though TENAA listing does not reveal specifications of the phone, it is expected that the phone will have same features as the existing one.