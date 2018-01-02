App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 02, 2018 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 3310 with 4G? Company gets certification from Chinese telecom regulator

Design-wise, the phone is not different from the version showcased in February 2017 in the World Mobile Congress

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The legendary Nokia 3310 with 4G connectivity has received certification from TENAA, China’s Telecom Regulatory. HMD Global which resurrected the phone last year had applied for the certification in December 2017.

The information on the TENAA website shows an updated version of the phone with model number Nokia TA-1077 with the new features and submitted images.

Design-wise, the phone is not different from the version showcased in February 2017 in the World Mobile Congress.

Comment: Is new Nokia 3310 still relevant in the smartphone era?

related news

As per the information provided, the phone will run YunOS, the Android-based operating system developed by Alibaba. The OS is a forked version of Android which offers Alibaba-powered cloud-based email and navigation features. Though, it will be not as rich in functionality due to restricted Google Play Services.

Also Read: Has Nokia made a comeback? Here's how many handsets it has sold since its relaunch

The switch from Symbian 30 to YunOS means the next generation Nokia 3310 will be smart feature phones.

The 4G connectivity will work with all network providers in India whenever it is introduced in the country. Though TENAA listing does not reveal specifications of the phone, it is expected that the phone will have same features as the existing one.

Earlier in October, Moneycontrol had reported that the company may soon launch Nokia 3310 4G version in the market.

tags #HMD Global #Nokia #Technology

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.