Apple suffers major 'iPhone X' leak ahead of release: Here’s all you need to know

Moneycontrol News

Apple’s new iPhone 8 may not be anything like what you’ve imagined so far.

As per a series of new leaks from its upcoming iOS 11’s software code unearthed by tech experts, some of the biggest signature features of the upcoming iPhone have been leaked.

Apple, which is all set to launch three new iPhones on Tuesday, September 12 at its event in California has nseen dizzying waves of speculations throughout the internet. Most of which predicted the launch and the features despite the tech giant's best efforts to keep things under the cover.

On the business front, analysts at Wall Street are hoping the upcoming iPhone to be called the iPhone X as per the latest leak and it will be driving super sales for the tech giant propelling it to become the first trillion dollars publicly traded company.

Tech website 9 to 5 Mac has got its hands on the new iOS 11 GM software code better known as the final build before the system is released to the public.



iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X pic.twitter.com/OVLfhLxTdT

— Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

As per the leak, the next generation gadget that Apple will be unveiling on Tuesday is to be called the ‘iPhone X’. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith had spotted references in the iOS 11 code that the next handheld gadget coming out of Cupertino would be the iPhone X.

Why iPhone ‘X’?

Multiple reports are speculating that the usage of 'X' in the name could be a presumable reference to 2017 being the tenth anniversary year for the handset.

Further, the fact that Apple shifted away from the Mac OSX branding with Mac OS Sierra shows that there won’t be any confusion with the desktop in case there is an iPhone X.

There are also rumours that the iPhone X is touted to be a special model like the iPhone SE (locally made) and the iPhone 5C.

The iOS GM 11 also suggests that the look of the new iPhone to be unveiled tomorrow will be radically different from any of the previous ones.