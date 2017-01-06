Buy, sell, hold: 6 stocks that you should watch out today

Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded Idea to underperform from neutral with target at Rs 69 per share. It expects sustained weakness in revenue led by slowing revenue growth as near-term earnings to be hit by demonetisation.

Transportation stocks



Goldman Sachs maintains buy on Adani Ports with a target of Rs 333 per share. It is neutral on Gujarat Pipavav and Concor . It says Adani Ports is well positioned to benefit from government initiatives.

Tata Motors



Macquarie says it is top pick in the Indian auto sector expecting new models to drive growth for JLR in FY16-18. It has a 12-month target price at Rs 600 per share. JLR sales and discount trend in china are major catalysts

Coal India



Morgan Stanley continues to be underweight on a 12-month perspective as e-auction realisations improve from lows in September 2016. It expects volume momentum to remain strong and estimate 7 percent growth in March quarter. Earnings should reflect gains from operating leverage and company has limited pricing power on linkage supplies.