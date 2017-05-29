The ban on sale of cattle for slaughter is not going down well with some states

Moneycontrol News

The BJP-ruled Centre's ban on sale of cattle for slaughter has evoked strong reactions from several non-BJP ruled state governments, who claim the move undermines the federal system.

The Environment Ministry mandated on Thursday that cattle cannot be sold for slaughter in livestock markets. The notification under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, says sellers of cattle have to produce an undertaking saying the animals will not be sold for slaughter. Barring agriculturists, others will not qualify as buyers. The buyer, in turn, cannot resell the cattle for slaughter.

Kerala's Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar said the notification was challenging the country's federal system by imposing the ban without consulting the states.

BJP WELCOMES THE BAN

Hailing the Centre’s move, the Telangana unit of the BJP on Friday said the decision would help agriculture sector and farmers as it would prevent distress sale of cattle.

Distress sale of cattle happens in times of crisis such as drought, when farmers have to sell off their livestock at less than market price.

Although the gazette notification named Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, the law does not make specific provisions to control distress selling and market price, Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said, “It will directly impact to reduce farmers' suicides as distress sale is prevented. If farmers sell off their cattle, they are disconnected from agriculture.”

CONFUSION IN MEGHALAYA

Surprisingly, members of the Meghalaya BJP itself joined the dissent and senior party leader David Kharasati said in an interview to CNN-News18 that the subject of cattle slaughter and market regulation are under the purview of state legislation.

He also added that the blanket ban would not have an impact on the state.

More than 80 percent of this North Eastern state's population comprise Scheduled Tribes, whose main source of dietary protein in beef. Hence, the media unit of BJP has also directed its leader Nalin Kohli to abate apprehensions emerging among the indigenous tribals, CNN-News18 reported.

KERALA'S VEHEMENT OPPOSITION

The most heated criticism came from Kerala, where meat is widely consumed.

According to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the notification was part of the Centre's attempt to implement an "RSS agenda"

"It is not right that a government decides the choice of food of the people. With this decision, the Centre is destroying a sector which employees thousands of people," said Vijayan.

Communist Party of India's (CPI) General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy on Sunday said: "Sangh Parivar is trying to force vegetarianism. This is

part of their Hindu Rashtra conspiracy." He added that the ban aimed to attack certain sections of society such as Muslims and Dalits, under the garb protecting animals.

There was an outcry after members of Youth Congress and LDF members slaughtered a calf in public during a protest rally, and then cooked and ate its meat.



What happened in Kerala yesterday is thoughtless,barbaric& completely unacceptable to me &the Congress Party.I strongly condemn the incident

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) May 28, 2017

Both Congress and CPI(M) have condemned the action. There was also a reprimand from Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Twitter:

PUDUCHERRY SPEAKS UP

Puduchhery Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the ban imposed by the Centre was "autocratic" and it infringed upon people's rights, The Hindu reported.

TAMIL NADU JOINS THE RALLY

TN Chief Minister E. Palanisamy, belonging to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has not yet declared the state's stance on the ban. However, opposition DMK's working president MK Stalin tweeted on Friday that BJP government is endangering India's pluralism and federal structure by imposing "monolithic" laws.



Repeal the Beef Ban Law immediately that infringes on the right of every citizen to make their food choices. #beefban pic.twitter.com/52MouuCaY0 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 26, 2017

Stalin would lead a protest against the state and the central government on May 31 on this issue.

Meanwhile, students of IIT Madras organised a 'beef fest' on Monday.

APPREHENSION IN BENGAL

The ban has hit the large leather industry of West Bengal as well. The representatives of tanneries in Kolkata stated in a press conference on Sunday that more than 200 tanneries which exported roughly 60,000 tonnes of finished leather were under the threat of closing down, The Hindu reported. This will drive a lot of working class people into unemployment and poverty.

(With inputs from PTI)