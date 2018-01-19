App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 19, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Penguin attraction: Byculla zoo's earnings sees 12-fold increase

The zoo brought the eight penguins to Mumbai from South Korea in July 2016.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Revenue of Veer Jijamata Udyan – popularly known as Byculla zoo - increased 12 times on monthly basis thanks to Humboldt Penguins brought from South Korea, reports Hindustan Times. The zoo authorities, who had hiked the entry fee after putting up the penguins on display, recorded earning up to Rs 70 lakh per month in the second half of 2017, equivalent to its annual income before the fee hike.

The zoo had put the penguins on display in March 2017. In following August, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reportedly hiked the entry fees of zoo from Rs 5 an adult and Rs 2 a child to Rs 50 an adult and Rs 100 for a family of two adults and two children. The zoo also increased price of monthly pass issued to morning walkers from Rs 30 to Rs 150.

Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of Byculla Zoo, shared the earnings with the paper. The official said that the fee was hiked in the middle of the year. In the earlier months, the zoo charged old nominal fee. This made it difficult for the zoo authorities to calculate the annual increase. However, the monthly income of the zoo has increased 12-fold. It now makes up more than Rs 70 lakh a month, which was equal to its annual revenue in previous years, he said.

The zoo brought the eight penguins to Mumbai from South Korea in July 2016. But soon, one of them reportedly died of a stomach and liver infection leaving.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.