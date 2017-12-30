App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 30, 2017 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of India gets Rs 2,257 crore from government

State-run Bank of India today said it has received a capital infusion of Rs 2,257 crore from the government, in form of Common Equity Tier-1 Capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run Bank of India today said it has received a capital infusion of Rs 2,257 crore from the government.

"The bank has on December 29 received infusion of Rs 2257 crore from the Government of India, in form of Common Equity Tier-1 Capital, which is being kept as Share Application money and would be allocated after due procedure/conditions for allotment," Bank of India said in a BSE filing today.

The government had on October 24 unveiled a Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year roadmap for strengthening NPA-hit public sector banks, which includes re-capitalisation bonds, budgetary support and equity dilution.

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

