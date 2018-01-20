App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 20, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ONGC to pay Rs 36,915 crore for 51.11% stake in HPCL; Govt revises divestment target

Divestments so far this year have garnered Rs 53,800 crore for the government and with this deal in the bag, its target of Rs 72,500 crore for the year is taken care of. The government has now revised its disinvestment target for FY18 to around Rs 92,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will pay Rs 36,915 crore for a 51.11 percent stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), the former said in a filing to stock exchanges.

ONGC will pay Rs 473.97 per share and will complete the acquisition of government's stake in HPCL by January end.

A purchase by ONGC provides the government an opportunity to offload its stake in HPCL without a huge dilution in control, as the government holds a majority stake in ONGC too.

The deal was a part of the government's effort to create an integrated energy behemoth and also to meet the hefty Rs 72,500-crore disinvestment target it had budgeted for this fiscal.

related news

However, the deal has been delayed repeatedly over the past year due to obstacles in getting clearances, and due to valuation concerns and lack of money with ONGC to execute the deal.

Divestments so far this year have garnered Rs 53,800 crore for the government and with this deal in the bag, its target of Rs 72,500 crore for the year is taken care of.

According to CNBC TV18, the government has now revised its disinvestment target for FY18 to around Rs 92,000 crore.

Speaking about the acquisition, the finance ministry on Saturday said that ONGC will now have presence across the entire value chain and will become the country's first vertically-integrated oil major.

Even after the deal goes through, HPCL will continue being a central public sector enterprise.

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.