Bajar Gupshup | Indices end with robust gains; IT, banking, auto & FMCG sectors top gainers

Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on May 27. At close, the Sensex was up 632.13 points or 1.17% at 54,884.66, and the Nifty was up 182.30 points or 1.13% at 16,352.50. Here's the round-up of all the day's action with Yatin Mota.