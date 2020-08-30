172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|worlds-most-expensive-sheep-double-diamond-sells-for-rs-3-5-crore-5774491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World’s most expensive sheep Double Diamond sells for Rs 3.5 crore

The six-month-old lamb named Double Diamond is native to Texel in the Netherlands. This breed is known for its lean meat and good quality of wool that is used to make hosiery yarns

Moneycontrol News
A Texel Ram (Image: Maxpixel)
A Texel Ram (Image: Maxpixel)

A Texel Ram has become the world’s most expensive sheep after fetching a record-breaking 367,500 pounds (Rs 3.5 crore) at the Scottish National Texel Sale in Lanark this week.

The previous record for the most expensive sheep was 2,31,000 pounds, which was also a Texel.

The six-month-old lamb named Double Diamond is native of Texel in the Netherlands. This breed is known for its lean meat and good quality of wool that is used to make hosiery yarns.

Close

However, the world’s most expensive sheep did not fetch the incredible amount just by virtue of its features - toned torso and a perfect gold coat. The lamb was fathered by 2019’s champion Garngour Craftsman. Double Diamond is also special because it is an embryo-bred lamb.

Double Diamond was bought by a group of three sheep breeders for 3,67,500 pounds, reported The Guardian. They want to use the lamb to breed other lambs. The bidding for the lamb had started at 10,500 pounds but kept increasing rapidly as people scrambled to own it.

John Yates, chief executive, Texel Sheep Society, said: “This will, to many people, sound like an extraordinary price for a sheep. The Texel breed is the number one terminal sire breed in the UK, siring about 30 percent of all the lambs born in the UK every year."
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 10:04 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.