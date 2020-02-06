App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Viewership down sharply for Donald Trump's State of the Union

The Nielsen company estimated that 37.2 million people watched Trump's speech live across 12 TV networks Tuesday night. That's down from 46.8 million people who saw his speech last year, and the smallest audience for his presidency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Viewership was sharply down for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on most of the top television networks - except for Fox News Channel.

The Nielsen company estimated that 37.2 million people watched Trump's speech live across 12 TV networks Tuesday night. That's down from 46.8 million people who saw his speech last year, and the smallest audience for his presidency.

Fox News had by far the biggest audience for a speech that was widely viewed as a kickoff to the president's reelection campaign. Nielsen said 11.6 million people watched on Fox, up 2% from last year's State of the Union.

Close

But there were big viewership tumbles for other networks - 41% down from last year on MSNBC, 33% down on NBC and 30% each on CBS and ABC, Nielsen said.

related news

NBC's total of 4.8 million came in second to Fox News.

State of the Union viewership tends to fall off the longer a president is in office; President Barack Obama's last such address in 2016 had 31 million. But the 37.7 million who watched Obama during his reelection year in 2020 slightly topped Trump at the same point in his presidency, Nielsen said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 08:25 am

tags #Donald Trump #State of the Union #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.