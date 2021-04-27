US woman faces criminal charge for not returning VHS tape rented in 1999

The court record states that she “feloniously embezzled” the video cassette tape “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” from a store called “Movie Place” in 1999. (Representative image)

A woman in the United States was shocked to learn that she had an active warrant for a felony embezzlement charge for the past two decades after her failure to return a VHS tape, which she rented in 1999.

Caron McBride, a former Oklahoma resident now living in Texas, found out about the charges when she reached a local DMV to change her name on her driver’s license after getting married.

The charges were filed in March 2000, reported Oklahoma News. The court record states that she “feloniously embezzled” the video cassette tape “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” from a store called “Movie Place” on Lindsey Street in Norman in 1999. The store has been shuttered since 2009, it.

According to the report, McBride does not even remember renting the movie in the first place.

The woman further said that probably she was not even the person that rented the video and the likely culprit was a man she was living with at the time, said the report.

“It’s very possible the young man that I lived with at the time did, but I did not,” she was quoted as saying.

Over the past two decades, McBride said that she had been rejected from five jobs. Now, she assumes that the felony embezzlement charges on her background checks might have something to do with it, the report stated.

The show’s former star Melissa Joan Hart, who played the titular witch, has weighed in on the case. She shared a screenshot of the news to her Instagram alongside a shrugging emoji.

The case has now been dismissed but McBride still has to get an attorney to expunge it from her record, said the report. The DA’s office said the charge was filed under a previous district attorney, and after reviewing the case, they thought it was fit to dismiss it, the report said.

McBride called herself a "victim of the system when it comes to this". Calling it a "serious issue", she said the charge caused her and her family "a lot of heartache financially" as she lost jobs due to this.

Now, she is looking for an attorney, added the report.