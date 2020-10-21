172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-presidential-election-2020-telugu-appears-on-ballot-boxes-in-california-5993321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Presidential Election 2020: Telugu appears on ballot boxes in California

A study published by the Center for Immigration Studies in 2018 said Telugu was one of the fastest growing languages in the US.

Moneycontrol News
An official Orange County election ballot drop box is shown in Irvine, California, U.S (Image: Reuters)
An official Orange County election ballot drop box is shown in Irvine, California, U.S (Image: Reuters)

Telugu, one of the fastest growing languages in the US, has appeared on ballot boxes for the US Presidential Election 2020.

Milan Vaishnav, Senior Fellow at Carnegie Endowment, shared a picture of a ballot box on Twitter. The box contains instructions for voting in English, Telugu, Hindi, and five other languages.

In another tweet, Vaishnav mentioned that the photograph was taken in California.

Another Twitter user mentioned that the Santa Clara County lets voters register for mail-in voting in six Indian languages. The county's website lets users submit registration forms in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Hindi, Gujarati, and Nepali.

A study published by the Center for Immigration Studies in 2018 said Telugu was the fastest growing language in the US.

"Of languages with more than 400,000 speakers in 2017, the largest percentage increases from 2010 to 2017 were among speakers of Telugu (up 86 percent)," the study said.

Also read: US Election 2020 | Indian-Americans overwhelmingly support Joe Biden, new poll shows

The study said in the US, 415,414 people speak Telugu at home, which is less than those who speak Hindi (863,077), Gujarati (434,264), and Urdu (507,329).

Among the Indian-Americans who work in the IT sector, many come from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Ahead of the election on November 3, both Presidential candidates - Donald Trump and Joe Biden - have made efforts to appeal to the Indian-American community in the US. The Democratic Party even released digital advertisements in 14 Indian languages.

A New York Times report pegged the number of Indian-American voters at approximately 2 million.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections here

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 03:05 pm

