Boris Johnson, UK PM and Republic Day chief guest, cancels India visit

British prime minister Boris Johnson cities need to oversee virus response as reason for cancelling planned trip to India later this month

Reuters
January 05, 2021 / 05:41 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday cancelled a planned trip to India later this month, citing the need to oversee the pandemic response at home.

"The prime minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned," a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

"In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the prime minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus."

TAGS: #Boris Johnson #coronavirus #India #Republic Day 2020 #UK #World News
first published: Jan 5, 2021 05:25 pm

