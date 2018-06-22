UAE has announced free 48-hour transit visa for Dubai and Abu Dhabi

In a recent United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cabinet meeting, a decision has been approved to exempt transit passengers from all entry fees for the first 48 hours. Extension of the transit visa is also permitted for a period of up to 96 hours for a fee of AED 50 or approximately Rs 1,000.

As per a report posted on The UAE Cabinet’s website, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took a number of strategic decisions in the foreign workers’ insurance segment and a legislative package of visa facilitation. A number of express counters will be set up at the passport control halls across all UAE airports to facilitate the issuance of transit visas.

According to a report by Statista, Dubai, which is the second-largest and influential emirate after Abu Dhabi, has shown a steady increase in the number of overnight international visitors since 2010. The Economic Times reported that nearly 1.8 crore Indians travel to the UAE every year. Also, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the preferred locations for most travellers. Further, by the virtue of being strategically located between the East and the West, nearly 75 per cent of all international travellers transit through Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

Hence, the decision to waive off the charges for the first 48-hours transit visa will certainly attract more visitors to the UAE. Apart from the transit visa, the UAE Cabinet also approved a legislative package where a two-year extension of the residency period for the dependents of their parents after finishing their university studies can be allowed.

Also, for people who overstay their visa, the authorities will give them a chance to leave the country voluntarily without a ‘No Entry’ stamp on their passport. A new six-month visa will also be introduced for job-seekers who overstay their visa but wish to work in the UAE.