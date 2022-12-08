English
    Twitter to change Blue pricing after Apple spat

    Twitter plans to change the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription product to $7 if users pay for it through the website, and $11 if they do so through its app for iPhones, the Information reported on Wednesday citing a person briefed on the plans.

    Reuters
    December 08, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
    (File image)

    (File image)

    (More details awaited)
    first published: Dec 8, 2022 08:25 am