Twitter to change Blue pricing after Apple spat
Twitter plans to change the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription product to $7 if users pay for it through the website, and $11 if they do so through its app for iPhones, the Information reported on Wednesday citing a person briefed on the plans.
Reuters
December 08, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
Twitter plans to change the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription product to $7 if users pay for it through the website, and $11 if they do so through its app for iPhones, the Information reported on Wednesday citing a person briefed on the plans.(More details awaited)