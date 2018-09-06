App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 10:23 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Bashar al-Assad

Trump, speaking to reporters during a visit with Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, also said that if there is a slaughter in the Idlib province of Syria, the United States will be very angry.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not discuss assassinating Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, which journalist Bob Woodward has reported in his forthcoming book about Trump's administration, according to multiple media outlets.

Trump, speaking to reporters during a visit with Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, also said that if there is a slaughter in the Idlib province of Syria, the United States will be very angry.

The Syrian military shelled Idlib, the last stronghold of active rebellion against al-Assad, on Wednesday as a war monitor said insurgents blew up a bridge in anticipation of a government offensive.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 10:20 am

tags #Bashar al-Assad #Donald Trump #Syria #World News

