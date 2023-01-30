English
    TikTok CEO to testify before US Congress in March

    "TikTok has knowingly allowed the ability for the Chinese Communist Party to access American user data," US representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who heads the committee, said in a statement on Monday.

    AFP
    January 30, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST
    TikTok, whose parent company ByteDance is Chinese, is fighting for its survival in the United States with rising calls from mainly Republican lawmakers that the company should be outright banned for its links to Beijing.

    TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify in March to US lawmakers in Washington where the Chinese social media app faces accusations that it is beholden to the Communist Party in Beijing.

    Chew will give testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23 after Republicans recently took over as the majority in the US House of Representatives.

    "TikTok has knowingly allowed the ability for the Chinese Communist Party to access American user data," US representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who heads the committee, said in a statement on Monday.