Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 08:25 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Some Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram users face temporary outage

Most affected users experienced problems for less than 90 minutes and the problem was not specific to a particular region.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Facebook Inc on Monday said a technical problem prevented some users from accessing and posting on the social network as well as messaging app Whatsapp and Instagram, and it had mostly fixed the issue.

"Earlier today, a networking issue caused some people to have trouble accessing or posting to various Facebook services. We quickly investigated and started restoring access, and we have nearly fixed the issue for everyone. We're sorry for the inconvenience, Facebook spokesman Jay Nancarrow said.

First Published on Sep 4, 2018 08:24 am

tags #Facebook #Technology #World News

