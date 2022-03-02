Sandeep Srivastava wins Democratic nomination for US House in Texas' 3rd Congressional District

The US House of Representatives chamber is seen at the Capitol ahead of US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Image: Sarahbeth Maney-Pool/Getty Images/AFP -- Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Sandeep Srivastava has won the Democratic nomination for the United States House in Texas' third Congressional District, AP reported on March 2.

The announcement came at 1:07 am CST, the publication tweeted.

As per his website sandeepfortexas.com, Indian-American Srivastava is a resident of Plano, a first generation immigrant, and father of two. He is running for US Congress to protect the right to vote, create opportunity for every American, and truly represent his community.

As per Ballotpedia, Srivastava earned a degree from Lucknow University. His career experience includes working as a broker and real estate consultant with RE/MAX, a data architect with Xerox Corporation, and a principal architect with Fidelity Investments.

Texas voters were also selecting their parties' nominees on March 1 for the US House of Representatives. The results could offer clues about the mood of American voters ahead of the November midterm elections that will determine control Congress for the rest of President Joe Biden's four-year term, Reuters reported.

Midterm elections typically serve as a referendum on the sitting president, and Republicans are favoured to win a majority in at least one of the two chambers of Congress that Democrats control by razor-thin margins. That would allow Republicans to block Biden's legislative agenda and launch investigations that could damage his administration, it added.

Public opinion polls have shown Biden out of favour with the majority of Americans for months. Biden and his fellow Democrats face the prospect of losing control of the US House of Representatives and Senate in November 8 midterm elections. An uptick in Biden's approval ratings might help prevent that and strengthen his chances of making good on his agenda.

Americans' approval of Biden's response to the Russian invasion rose over the past week, with 43 percent saying they approve in a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday, up from 34 percent last week. Some 47 percent disapproved of Biden response's to the crisis, however, and his overall popularity has held near the low point of his presidency in recent weeks.

Even with the jobless rate at 4 percent, most voters remain pessimistic about the economy, largely due to skyrocketing consumer prices. A quarter of Democrats think the party has failed to take advantage of its rare control of the White House and both houses of Congress.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who will deliver the Republican response to Biden's speech, will knock his handling of the Ukraine crisis and the US inflation spike.