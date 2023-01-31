English
    Samsung to maintain capex after plunging profits in chips

    South Korea’s largest company has been struggling with a historic slump in the price of memory, as consumers cut back on purchases of gadgets amid soaring interest rates and inflation. Inventory has piled up, forcing double-digit price slides that are deepening losses.

    Bloomberg
    January 31, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
    Samsung Electronics Co. Double-Data-Rate (DDR) memory modules are arranged for a photograph in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, April 5, 2019. Samsung reported its worst operating-profit drop in more than four years, buffeted by falling memory-chip prices and slowing smartphone sales. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

    Samsung Electronics Co. said it would maintain capital spending this year at about the same level as last year, after profit tumbled on a sharp drop in chip demand.

    Uncertainty in the global economy is weighing on corporate and consumer sentiment, the company said, warning that it expected recovery in chips to begin only in the second half of the year, while smartphone demand would likely contract in 2023. But despite pressure on the world’s largest memory chipmaker to slow down spending on new capacity, the company said it would keep its pace of spending.

    “In memory, we will continue to invest in the mid- to long-term to prepare for future demand,” Jaejune Kim, executive vice president in charge of the company’s memory division said at an earnings call Tuesday.