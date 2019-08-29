App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Safest cities in the world: Delhi, Mumbai make it to the list of top 60

A majority of the cities in the top 10 are from the Asia-Pacific region, with the Japanese capital, Tokyo maintaining its name as the safest city once again.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A view of illuminated Parliament in New Delhi. The exterior of Parliament has been installed with permanent colourful lights ahead of the Independence Day celebrations and was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on August 13. (Image: PTI)
A view of illuminated Parliament in New Delhi. The exterior of Parliament has been installed with permanent colourful lights ahead of the Independence Day celebrations and was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on August 13. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi has yet again secured itself a spot on a list of the world's safest cities, something that comes as a shocker to most Indians. With an overall score of 55, it ranks 52nd among the 60 countries on The Economist's Safe Cities Index 2019 report.

(Scores on a scale of 0-100: 0-25= Low; 25.1-50= Medium; 50.1-75= High; 75.1-100= Very high)

Compiled by The Economist Intelligence Unit, the Safe Cities Index 2019 ranks 60 cities across 57 indicators, of which digital security, health security, infrastructure security and personal security are the four key pillars.

Close

India's national capital also featured on the list in the 2017 version of the report, although with a higher score of 62.34 at the 43rd spot. This time, it has tumbled down 9 spots and seen a dip in its overall safety score.

related news

Meanwhile, Mumbai is the only other Indian city to have made it to the list, sharing the 45th spot with the Peruvian capital Lima, and having managed to score a 58.2 in terms of overall safety. While the city retained its earlier position, it did however see a dip in its overall safety score.

A majority of the cities in the top 10 are from the Asia-Pacific region, with the Japanese capital, Tokyo maintaining its name as the safest city once again.

Making its way into the top 10 safest cities club this year is Washington DC, standing tall at the 7th spot as opposed to its 23rd position in the 2017 list. However, Hong Kong, which was among the top 10 safest cities of 2017, dropped to the 20th spot this year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #mumbai #New Delhi #safest cities #Safest Cities Index 2019 #The Economist

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.