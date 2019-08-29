Safest cities in the world: Delhi, Mumbai make it to the list of top 60

A view of illuminated Parliament in New Delhi. The exterior of Parliament has been installed with permanent colourful lights ahead of the Independence Day celebrations and was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on August 13. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi has yet again secured itself a spot on a list of the world's safest cities, something that comes as a shocker to most Indians. With an overall score of 55, it ranks 52nd among the 60 countries on The Economist's Safe Cities Index 2019 report.

(Scores on a scale of 0-100: 0-25= Low; 25.1-50= Medium; 50.1-75= High; 75.1-100= Very high)

Compiled by The Economist Intelligence Unit, the Safe Cities Index 2019 ranks 60 cities across 57 indicators, of which digital security, health security, infrastructure security and personal security are the four key pillars.

India's national capital also featured on the list in the 2017 version of the report, although with a higher score of 62.34 at the 43rd spot. This time, it has tumbled down 9 spots and seen a dip in its overall safety score.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is the only other Indian city to have made it to the list, sharing the 45th spot with the Peruvian capital Lima, and having managed to score a 58.2 in terms of overall safety. While the city retained its earlier position, it did however see a dip in its overall safety score.

A majority of the cities in the top 10 are from the Asia-Pacific region, with the Japanese capital, Tokyo maintaining its name as the safest city once again.