English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russians will always remember India's contribution in World War II: Denis Alipov

    The envoy said this in a message on the occasion of the ‘Victory Day’, which marks the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

    PTI
    May 10, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST

    Russians will always remember with gratitude India’s contribution in the World War II, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said on Monday even as he called upon all countries to stay united against “double standards” and “hypocrisy” in international relations.

    The envoy said this in a message on the occasion of the ‘Victory Day’, which marks the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.


    “Russians will always remember with gratitude the Indian contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany. We proudly recall that in 1941 and 1942, friendship societies were set up in India in support of the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics),” Alipov said.

    “Brave Indian contingents were engaged in providing supplies to the Red Army through Persia. In 1944, two sons of India were decorated with the highest military award of the Soviet Union — the Order of the Red Star,” he said.

    Russia’s celebration of the ‘Victory Day’ came in the midst of its conflict with Ukraine.

    “We invite all countries to stay united against double standards, hypocrisy in international relations and hidden geopolitical agendas. Cooperation in global affairs is the only way forward, while attempts to undermine the WWII lessons are detrimental to global security,” the Russian ambassador said.

    He, however, did not elaborate on what he called “hidden geopolitical agendas”.

    Close

    Related stories


    In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a military parade marking the 77th anniversary of Russia’s victory in the War.

    “We saw the military infrastructure being built up, hundreds of foreign advisors starting work, and regular supplies of cutting-edge weaponry being delivered from NATO countries. The threat grew every day,” Putin said in his address, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

    “Russia launched a pre-emptive strike at the aggression. It was a forced, timely and the only correct decision. A decision by a sovereign, strong and independent country,” he said.

    Unlike many other leading powers, India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and it abstained from votes at the UN platforms in condemning the Russian aggression.

    India has been pressing for the resolution of the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Denis Alipov #India #Russia #Ukraine #World War II
    first published: May 10, 2022 07:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.