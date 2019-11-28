QS Asia ranking 2020: No Indian university, not even IITs, in top 30

Not a single Indian university has made it to the top 30 on the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2020. Even the premiere institutions, the Indian Institutes of Technology, failed to gain a spot among the top 30 on the rankings.

Of the 96 Indian institutions in the Asian ranking, 20 are first-timers. But, all of the country's top 10 institutions have seen a fall in their ranking, with none featuring among the continent’s top 30.

For the Asia ranking, universities are assessed on the basis of 11 indicators, academic and employer reputation are the key parameters.

The nine other indicators that make up this ranking’s methodology are -- faculty-student ratio, papers per faculty, citations per paper, staff with PhD, proportion of international faculty, proportion of international students, outbound exchange students, inbound exchange students and international research network.

The top two spots have been taken by two universities from the island state of Singapore -- the National University of Singapore and the Nanyang Technological University.

The report also highlights the contrast between the education systems of India and China. While the top Indian institution on the list is the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (34th on the rankings), seven Chinese universities outrank it. In 2018, IIT-B stood at 33, falling one spot lower in 2019.