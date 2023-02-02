English
    Pinterest cuts about 150 jobs, joining flurry of tech layoffs

    Bloomberg
    February 02, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST
    Pinterest app in the Apple App Store is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands, United States, on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Pinterest Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 4. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

    Pinterest Inc. is laying off about 150 employees, the latest technology company to cut costs in a turbulent time for an industry that expanded rapidly over the past few years.

    The digital-search company that lets users create online pinboards informed impacted employees Wednesday.

    The move affected less than 5% of Pinterest’s total workers, according to a person familiar with the company, who asked not to be identified because the details haven’t been announced.

    Pinterest had about 4,000 employees as of the end of the third quarter. The job cuts came from teams across the San Francisco-based company, though not all were affected to the same degree, the person said.