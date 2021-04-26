Oscars 2021 LIVE Updates: Emerald Fennell wins award for original screenplay

Oscars 2021: Unlike previous years, there won’t be a traditional audience, although there is an attempt to host a red carpet show and nominees attending the event in person. (Image: Reuters)

Oscars 2021 LIVE Updates: The wait is over for the 93rd Academy Awards and Hollywood's biggest night of the year. The 2021 Oscars take place Sunday night amid the coronavirus pandemic and, as you may expect, it will look very different. Due to the pandemic, the Oscars are happening two months later than usual this year, and following the COVID-19 norms, there will be a limit on the number of attendees. Unlike previous years, there won’t be a traditional audience, although there is an attempt to host a red carpet show and nominees attending the event in person. Heading into the ceremony, there are a few clear front-runners in major categories like best picture and best director, but the race is still wide open in others, like best actress. Performances of the Oscar nominees for best original song have begun from locations as varied as Los Angeles and Iceland before teh beginning of teh ceremony. In one of many twists in this year's award ceremony, the five songs are being presented in a pre-show before the main event begins at Union Station in Los Angeles. Regardless of who wins the awards this year, the first time an all-Black producing team has been nominated for best picture (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), the first time two actors of Asian decent were nominated for best actor (Steven Yeun and Riz Ahmed) and the first year that two women have been nominated for best director (Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell). Stay tuned for all the live updates from Oscar night.