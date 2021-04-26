MARKET NEWS

Oscars 2021 | Anthony Hopkins wins best actor award for his role in 'The Father' – All you need to know

The nominees for the best actor category were: Chadwick Boseman for 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom', Gary Oldman for 'Mank', Steven Yeun for 'Minari', Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father' and Riz Ahmed for 'Sound of Metal'.

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST
Anthony Hopkins was announced as 'Oscar 2021 Best Actor' at the 93rd Academy Awards. The award was given to him for his role in the movie 'The Father'. With this win, Hopkins became the oldest actor ever to win an Academy Award.

It's the second Oscar for Hopkins and comes nearly 30 years after his first in 1992, for playing Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. He's been nominated four times since without a win. Hopkins was not on hand to accept the award.

For this year's Oscar edition, the Academy had shortlisted the following nominees for the best actor category: Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Gary Oldman for Mank, Steven Yeun for Minari, Anthony Hopkins for The Father and Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal.

first published: Apr 26, 2021 08:59 am

