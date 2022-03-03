English
    No Russian Grand Prix in future as F1 terminates contract: Official

    "Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future," the championship promoters said in a statement.

    AFP
    March 03, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
    Formula One has removed Russia as a Grand Prix host for good due to the invasion of Ukraine, by terminating their contract, the championship promoters announced on Thursday.

    "Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future," they said in a statement.

    The Black Sea resort of Sochi has hosted the race since the first running in 2014 but Saint Petersburg was due to replace it as the venue in 2023.
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 05:14 pm

