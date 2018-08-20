App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 06:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nissan Motor plans up to 40% production expansion in China: Sources

Nissan and its Chinese joint-venture partner Dongfeng Group plan to invest roughly $900 million.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Nissan Motor plans to invest about $900 million to boost vehicle-making capacity in China by 40 percent by 2021 part of a 60 billion yuan strategy to become a top three player in the world largest auto market.

Nissan and its Chinese joint-venture partner Dongfeng Group plan to invest roughly $900 million for the envisioned manufacturing capacity expansion over the next few years, according to a person close to the plan. The expansion would boost Nissan's vehicle production capacity in China to as many as 2.1 million vehicles a year.

The investments are part of a previously disclosed multi-year plan to expand Nissan's sales in China.
