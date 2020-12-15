Moderna vaccine shows 'no specific safety concerns': US regulator

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a positively-worded briefing document about the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a meeting by experts on whether to grant it emergency approval.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The FDA was upbeat on the vaccine, saying there were "no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA (emergency use authorization" and confirmed an overall efficacy of 94.1 percent.