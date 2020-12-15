MARKET NEWS

Moderna vaccine shows 'no specific safety concerns': US regulator

The FDA was upbeat on the vaccine, saying there were "no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA (emergency use authorization" and confirmed an overall efficacy of 94.1 percent.

AFP
December 15, 2020 / 07:17 PM IST

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a positively-worded briefing document about the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a meeting by experts on whether to grant it emergency approval.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Health #Moderna #USFDA #World News
first published: Dec 15, 2020 07:02 pm

